First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FIBK opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,164.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

