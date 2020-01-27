First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 979,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after buying an additional 384,593 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,043,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,309,000 after buying an additional 267,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

