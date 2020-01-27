First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,691 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $133.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,237. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

