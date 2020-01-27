FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $320.63 on Monday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.49 and a 12 month high of $320.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.61.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

