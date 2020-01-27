Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

