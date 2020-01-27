Founders Capital Management Buys 5,283 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.4% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,599,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

