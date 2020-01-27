Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 906 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in FOX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.