Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

AMZN stock opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,833.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,815.85. The company has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

