Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 679 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 59.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

FAST stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

