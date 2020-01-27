Fulton Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 2,593 Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Insperity by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Insperity by 1,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSP opened at $91.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $311,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,950,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $847,440. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

