Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $96.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

