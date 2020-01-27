Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,642 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $26,823,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 350,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

