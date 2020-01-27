Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 194.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,077,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 24.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after buying an additional 88,747 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS opened at $89.57 on Monday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

