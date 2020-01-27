Fulton Bank N.A. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 88,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $154.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.77 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

