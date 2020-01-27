Fulton Bank N.A. Has $242,000 Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE:BAP opened at $217.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $199.83 and a 1 year high of $252.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.94.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.