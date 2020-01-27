Fulton Bank N.A. Has $280,000 Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 90.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $43.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of -0.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

