Fulton Bank N.A. Has $302,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 360.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $61,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 817.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $102.16 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

