Fulton Bank N.A. Has $374,000 Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Humana by 12.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.31.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $356.90 on Monday. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.