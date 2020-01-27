Fulton Bank N.A. Has $397,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $222.70 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $160.99 and a one year high of $225.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

