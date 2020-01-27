Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $269,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $147.26 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.64.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

