Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 987,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 204,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $125.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

