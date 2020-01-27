Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 267,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

