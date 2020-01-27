Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 306 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

CDW stock opened at $137.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. CDW’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

