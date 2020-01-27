Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 50 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 135,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Raytheon stock opened at $231.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average of $202.85. Raytheon has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

