Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Get Funko alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FNKO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Funko and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Funko stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. Funko has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $766.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Funko by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Funko by 7,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Funko by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.