FY2020 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,458.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6,315.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,331,000 after buying an additional 5,437,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,376 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $11,272,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $9,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

