Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Galaxy Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $91,300 in the last 90 days. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.