Garland Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garland Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.67.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,387.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,264.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.