GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JOB opened at $0.36 on Monday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

