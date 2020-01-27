General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Short Interest Down 58.5% in January

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 572,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,411 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of General Moly worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GMO opened at $0.23 on Monday. General Moly has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

