GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $64.80 on Friday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $65.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

