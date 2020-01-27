Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GBT. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $104,352.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,490 shares of company stock worth $10,308,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

