Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.30 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSS. Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.