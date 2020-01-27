Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

GTE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.09.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CEO Gary Guidry bought 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $63,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,561,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,402. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lawrence West bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 292,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,867,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,652 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,398 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 453,966 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 351,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,477,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

