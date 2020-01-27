Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.03 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.65 ($27.49).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €23.30 ($27.09) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.53 and its 200 day moving average is €20.79.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

