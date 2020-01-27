Graphic Packaging (GPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GPK opened at $16.43 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

