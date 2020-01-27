Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 114,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,499,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 60,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

PFE stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

