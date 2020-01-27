Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on Groupon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Groupon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.31.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,010,256 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $153,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,951,874 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $110,808,000 after purchasing an additional 723,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Groupon by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,614,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Groupon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

