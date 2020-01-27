Guggenheim Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:UBER opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,268,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 386,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 305,212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

