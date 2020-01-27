Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hailiang Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of HLG opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

