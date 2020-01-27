Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,014,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 437,068 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,584,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

