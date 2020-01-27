HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 286.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $128,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.