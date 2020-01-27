HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY19 guidance at $10.30-10.65 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $143.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.79. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.