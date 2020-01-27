Head-To-Head Review: Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) vs. Tokio Marine (NASDAQ:TKOMY)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Protective Insurance and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and Tokio Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.52 -$34.08 million N/A N/A Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.77 $2.47 billion $3.87 14.09

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -4.39% -3.38% -0.79% Tokio Marine 5.20% 8.66% 1.38%

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tokio Marine pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Protective Insurance has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Protective Insurance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

