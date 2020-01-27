Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 263,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,737 shares of company stock worth $1,880,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.76 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

