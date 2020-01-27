HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HPR has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities cut HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE:HPR opened at $1.17 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. HighPoint Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.