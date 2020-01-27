Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

NYSE:HLT opened at $108.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

