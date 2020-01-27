Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOT has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochtief currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €133.57 ($155.32).

Shares of HOT stock opened at €109.70 ($127.56) on Thursday. Hochtief has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($203.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €107.57.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

