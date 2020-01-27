Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $940,696 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.12%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

