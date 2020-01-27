Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.98.

HBAN stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

